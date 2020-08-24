Mask Wearing Now Mandatory on DART Buses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is one of just 16 states without a mask mandate but you will need one to ride public transportation in the metro.

“We’ve done just about everything we can and requiring masks on buses is one thing we can ask our passengers to do in ensuring that riding public transit is as safe as it possibly can be during this time,” said Erin Hockman, DART Chief External Affairs Officer.

Effective as of August 23rd, DART users are now required to bring their own mask or use the free disposable masks provided on the bus to travel. DART officials are also restoring the majority of their routes back to normal service levels after operating at about fifty percent due to the pandemic. The mask mandate allows DART to increase operations. Route 13 on Southeast Park Avenue and the LINK shuttle in downtown were temporarily suspended during the pandemic but have now been fully restored. The DART board of commissioners approved the changes after a survey of staff and riders pointed to the need for more clarification on mask use and opening up route frequency. Hockman said, “At that fifty percent service level many of our routes were running about only an hour frequency and that does make it more difficult for people to plan their day.” Hockman added, “We are really excited to be able to put some additional service back on the road and also to take this extra measure that will make it even more safe for people use our service.”

Hockman says all express routes will continue to operate at a reduced service level but will see increased trip or frequency with this service change. Cpacity will remain at fifty percent so riders can maintain social distancing.