Mask mandate back in place for city of Des Moines’ public buildings

DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines is again requiring mask use in all of its public buildings.

The announcement came Wednesday and means both staff and the public will be required to follow the new rule in buildings like city hall, police and fire stations, and libraries.

Earlier in the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared Polk County, along with 58 other counties in the state, as high transmission areas for COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders says this mask mandate will remain in place for as long as Polk County is considered a high transmission area by the CDC.

“In addition to our new mask requirement in city buildings, I want to strongly urge our employees, residents and Des Moines visitors to get their COVID vaccinations,” said Sanders. “Do it for yourself, your family, your friends and your coworkers.”

It was just three months ago that the city lifted its original mask mandate.