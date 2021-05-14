Marshalltown Community School District Holding Vaccine Clinic for Students Ages 16-18

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa– The Marshalltown Community School District is holding a vaccine clinic Friday for its high school students ages 16 to 18.

This clinic was made possible with the help of Meskwaki Health Services who is providing the district with Pfizer vaccines.

Out of around 350 students between the ages of 16 and 18, a little over 100 have signed up to be vaccinated thus far.

In order to get the Pfizer shot, a student’s parent must sign a consent form. Lead Nurse for the Marshalltown School District, Stacey Tool Crawford, said they’ve received several calls from parents wanting to learn more about the vaccine and have been ensuring those guardians that the vaccine has been proven to be safe by the FDA and the CDC.

Crawford said if these vaccine clinics go as planned, the district could move forward with dropping current safety procedures.

“If we could see those numbers you know really come up and you know see a great percentage, I could see that possibly we would be able to lessen some of our mitigation strategies that we are currently using,” Crawford said.

News that the FDA approved children from the ages of 12 to 15 to be vaccinated came after the plans were made for this current clinic. However, Marshalltown said it will work to get that age group vaccinated as soon as possible.

“They will vaccinate up to the 18, you know, they’ll do that other group again you know we’ll open it for them again. So I’m really hoping that we’ll be able to get more of our students to jump on board at that point too,” Crawford said.

Marshalltown Community School District’s vaccination clinic is being held Friday at noon at Marshalltown High School.