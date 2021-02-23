Local Health Officials Urge Iowans to Get Vaccine to Prevent COVID-19 from Becoming More Dangerous

DES MOINES, Iowa — As vaccine rollout continues in the state some Iowans are still skeptical about how the shot works and if they could get the virus after receiving the vaccine.

The Chief Medical Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center, Dr. Yogeh Shah, explained that because the vaccine is not made with virus the vaccine does not cause COVID-19. Dr. Shah said the vaccine has been more than 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus but one-third of people who receive both doses will get mild COVID-19 symptoms.

“Some of us might get slight fever, some amount of headache or fatigue or muscle soreness,” Dr. Shah said. “But then that will pass in a day or two.”

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, over 440,000 Iowans have been vaccinated out of over 63 million people worldwide.

Dr. Sha said there hasn’t been a single death reported caused by the vaccine.

According to the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, the country’s running seven-day average is about 1.3 million Americans getting the shot per day.

An Infectious Disease Consultant at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, Dr. Ravi Vemuri, said we need to conduct 1.5 to 2.5 million shots per day to reach 75% of the population being vaccinated by the end of July which Dr. Vemuri said would create herd immunity.

Many Iowans indicated that they would rather wait and see how the virus performs before getting their first dose in the next couple of months. However, Dr. Vemuri said the longer Iowans wait to receive the vaccine, the more dangerous COVID-19 can become.

“The longer the virus has a chance to replicate amongst us, the more opportunity it has to evolve into a more aggressive strain,” Dr. Vemuri said. “So the quicker we can get people, some degree of immunity and the more stringently we practice public health efforts, the less chance we give the virus of evolving into dangerous variants.”

Iowa is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1B, which includes those age 65 and older, as well as those in critical front-line roles, To learn more about if you qualify and how to prepare for the vaccine visit the IDPH website.