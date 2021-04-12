Local Colleges Hold Vaccine Clinics, Consider Requiring Students to be Inoculated for Next Semester

AMES, Iowa — Multiple Iowa universities will be holding vaccine clinics on campus for students and staff.

Last year, college campuses were seen as super spreaders for the virus. Iowa schools are working to get as many students vaccinated as possible.

“This is a positive action that students can take and that we can take as a community to get as many people vaccinated in a short amount of time and get in front rather than being behind the curve,” Director of Emergency Management and Outreach at Iowa State, Stephen Simpson, said.

Iowa State University announced it will begin holding vaccine clinics for students starting next Tuesday.

The universities of Iowa and Northern Iowa will also be holding clinics.

U of I and ISU are scheduled to receive 1,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for students and UNI will receive 500, prioritizing students with underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, Drake University began its clinic last Friday, vaccinating 1,100 people.

Across the country, universities have announced plans of requiring students to get the vaccine in order to return to campus next semester.

The Provost at Drake University, Sue Mattison said that they’ve considered taking this measure.

“We have talked about requiring the vaccine. At this point we’re not planning to do that. We’re waiting to hear what the response is in regards to vaccination, and some other campuses have required it. We’re just waiting to see what our population does,” Mattison.