Local Clinic Conducting Rapid COVID-19 Tests, Getting Results as Quick as an Hour

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — According to covidstates.org the average wait time for COVID-19 results is four days. However, the urgent care clinic, DoctorsNow, is cutting that time down to as little as one hour.

In 2019, DoctorsNow got a rapid testing machine to detect strep throat and other related illnesses. Little did this healthcare facility know the machine would have a greater purpose a year later.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the manufacturers of the device quickly came up with a way to detect a protein in COVID-19. The FDA approved this test with what’s called the Emergency Use Authorization. Since DoctorsNow already had the machine they were able to start offering testing by May.

In April, WHO 13 reported that Governor Reynolds sent out rapid test machines to 13 health providers in more rural areas with older populations.

DoctorsNow is one of the only clinics offering rapid testing in larger communities in central Iowa.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anna Holzer said they do nostril swabs for this test but it’s different than the nasopharyngeal swab.

“It goes into your nose, but it’s not a nasopharyngeal swab like some of the other testing sites are doing. So it’s not as uncomfortable as some of the other tests,” Dr. Holzer said.

Dr. Holzer said the one thing they are very proud of is the accuracy of this test.

“The positive predictive value is very good of this test. It’s about 96.7% when compared to PCR, so that’s very good the negative predictive value is 100%. So that means we can really believe the positive test,” Dr. Holzer said.

In order to get tested at DoctorsNow, you must first have a virtual visit for an assessment. To set up a visit, visit their website.