LifeServe Holding Blood Donor Day Event

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Thursday is National Blood Donor Day and you can help to replenish a blood supply that is seeing a dip because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LifeServe is holding a donation event at Valley West Mall between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are being encouraged to donate because their blood, which should have antibodies in it from fighting off the virus, could help current patients recover.

Right now, LifeServe is only testing for antibodies in the blood of those who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 or believe they were exposed to the virus. They are hoping to expand that in the next week or so, to allow anyone who donates blood to get tested for the antibodies which could then lead to them donating their convalescent plasma.