Latest COVID-19 data released by the IDPH

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released the latest data on COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, which was updated Monday morning, there have been 9,841 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last seven days. There are 629 patients with coronavirus that are being treated in the hospital, with 140 of those in intensive care.

Unvaccinated Iowans account for 76.4% of the patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.

The positivity rate stands at 9.6% for the last 14 days.

The IDPH also reports vaccination numbers from the CDC that say 53.9% of Iowans eligible to get the vaccine are fully vaccinated.