DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Iowa once again broke its record for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at 286, creating a staggering challenge for healthcare workers.

The number of Iowans in the hospital went down for the first time in a month, dropping from nearly 1,530 to 1,516 by Wednesday evening. Still, the state has a long way to go before hospitalizations are at a manageable level for healthcare workers again.

