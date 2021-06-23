Iowa’s free COVID-19 testing program ‘Test Iowa’ to end operations

DES MOINES, Iowa – With the pandemic focus now on vaccines, there’s less demand for COVID-19 testing. That’s why the Iowa Department of Public Health is ending the state’s free COVID-19 testing program, Test Iowa.

Staggered closings of the drive-thru test sites and clinic locations across the state will happen over the next five weeks. To see the schedule, click here.

Since launching in April of 2020, Test Iowa has tested nearly 644,000 people for COVID-19. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, testing peaked on Nov. 23, 2020, when more than 6,700 people were tested on a single day. Currently, there are only about 400 total tests per day being conducted across the 17 drive-thru and clinic sites.

In the meantime, here’s what you need to know if you need a COVID-19 test. The free drive-thru test sites will continue to operate Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while they remain open. Testing will also continue to be provided by health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and State Hygienic Lab are finalizing plans to provide at-home test kits free of charge to Iowans after the Test Iowa program closes. More details are expected in the coming weeks.