Iowa State Football: Tailgating Becomes “Homegating”

AMES, Iowa — No fans allowed for Iowa State Football versus Louisiana Lafayette. No fans are allowed to tailgate at the stadium either. But fans are still planning to gather to watch this game on ESPN. HyVee at Lincoln Center was a busy place on Friday, and workers here have lots of orders to deliver on Saturday.

We’ve kind of come up with the term “homegating,” said John Griesenbrock, a district manager, with HyVee. “Knowing this year is just a little bit different than previous years, where big groups of people we get together in parking lots, people are still probably going to get together especially with family.”

HyVee offers food plates, and cookies and cakes frosted in Cardinal and Gold, with “State” written in frosting.

“You know I think there’s a lot of customers that are excited to get together probably in small groups and celebrate a big game a good Cyclone win,” said Greisenbrock.

At Westown Pub in Ames, they’re hoping some fans will come out to watch the game in person. The business is following guidelines for restaurants serving at 50% capacity for social distance, and asking patrons to wear face coverings when actually not eating or drinking. They will have lots of TV screens for fans to enjoy the game here, since they can’t be there in person.

“We don’t really know what to expect with the current Governor’s order, its really affected what’s happening in Ames,” said Westown owner Bryan Kineer. “We’re hoping the Cyclone fans get out to join us, we certainly have faith, we’re at half capacity because of social distancing.”

The game kicks off at 11 on ESPN.