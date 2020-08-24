Iowa Sees 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, 471 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows five more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 471 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 56,584 Over the last 24 hours, 2,276 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 43,610 are recovered. That means 125 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.5%.

These results stem from testing of 597,555 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,039 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 555 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 34 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 275 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s up by 15 from the previous day. Eighty-six of those patients are in intensive care with 39 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,330 inpatient hospital beds available and 458 ICU beds available. There are also 801 ventilators available across the state.

According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalization numbers may fluctuate due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from Aug. 10th’s derecho.

Five Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Carroll, Clinton, Crawford, Henry, and Plymouth counties. Plymouth County has 20.9% and Crawford County has 17.2%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,984 people who tested positive out of the 46,902 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.