Iowa Reaches New Record Highs in COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Patients in ICU

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 26 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 2,818 new cases have been reported. The state is also seeing record daily highs for hospitalizations and the number of coronavirus patients in ICU.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 136,047. Over the last 24 hours, 6,525 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 96,648 are recovered. That means 1,226 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 13.7% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 15.7%.

These results stem from testing of 994,735 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,781 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 865 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 84 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 777 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a daily record high and an increase of 47 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 164 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and that’s also a record. Of the hospitalized patients, a record-high 182 are in intensive care. Sixty-three of those patients are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,730 inpatient hospital beds available and 342 ICU beds available. There are also 734 ventilators available across the state.

Sixty-one Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three are: Wayne 33.3%, Jackson 26.2%, Clayton 25.9%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.