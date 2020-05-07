Iowa DNR Not Concerned Over Heavy Use of State Parks During Pandemic

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A video taken over the weekend at a popular state park has some Iowans worried about crowding during this time of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video was taken last weekend along the main road inside Ledges State Park. It shows a large number of people enjoying the waters of Pea’s Creek and the adjacent picnic areas. It’s been viewed more than 85,000 times on Facebook and has drawn many comments, both critical and supportive.

We spoke with State Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt with the Iowa DNR and he agreed that there were a lot of people visible in the video, but he didn’t think they were necessarily violating social distancing guidelines.

“That video showed people were there, but they were not in constant contact. They were dense, that’s true, but there were no groups of ten or more that were within six feet of each other,” said Coffelt.

Day use of state parks has remained open throughout the pandemic, though facilities like bathrooms and shelters have been closed.

Campgrounds had also been closed but Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds eased more restrictions related to the coronavirus. One of those was to allow camping statewide, for RVs that have their own sanitary facilities, starting on Friday.