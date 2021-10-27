Iowa Department of Public Health reports 117 more COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is out with its full weekly COVID-19 report including the latest number of Iowans who have died from the virus.

The IDPH’s coronavirus website is reporting 117 additional deaths from COVID-19. While those deaths occurred during a six-week period from September 7 to October 20, the IDPH only updates the number of additional deaths each Wednesday. During the prior six-week period, 100 Iowans were reported to have died from the virus.

The total number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19 now comes to 6,965.

The state is seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations and patients in the ICU over the last two days since Monday’s limited update. There are 531 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with 129 of them being treated in the ICU.

The IDPH says 81% of patients in the ICU with COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated.

The state has crossed another vaccination milestone — 70% of Iowans age 12 and older have had at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.