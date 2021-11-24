Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations up by 44 since Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final pre-holiday update on the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa shows increases in how many patients are hospitalized with the virus and the number of those patients who are being treated in intensive care units.

According to the data released Wednesday morning from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are 623 Iowans currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 146 are in the ICU.

Those numbers are both up over the last report on Monday when 579 COVID-19 patients were reported hospitalized. At that time, 134 of those patients were in intensive care.

Over the last 24 hours, there were 109 new patients admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus.

Of those in the ICU with COVID-19, 85.6% are unvaccinated. That’s up from Monday’s 79.2%.

The IDPH says 9,038 cases have been confirmed in Iowa over the last seven days. Those cases have raised the state’s average positive rate to 10.4%.

The state has confirmed 86 more deaths from COVID-19 and that raises the statewide death toll from the virus to 7,354.

Booster shots are now available for the 68.9% of Iowa adults who have already received their first full course of vaccinations.