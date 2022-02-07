IOWA – The number of Iowans who are hospitalized with COVID-19 is continuing to go down and that’s not the only positive news from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The update released Monday morning shows 638 people are hospitalized with the virus, compared to 741 from Friday. The number of COVID-19 patients also decreased slightly from 105 to 102.

The IDPH says the positivity rate statewide stands at 17% over the last 14 days. Friday’s positivity rate was 18.9%.

There were 13,744 positive tests reported to the IDPH over the last seven days. That does not include results from at-home tests.

After outbreaks at long-term care facilities skyrocketed in the new year, the numbers are beginning to go down. Monday the IDPH reported 112 LTC facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. That is three fewer than reported last Friday.