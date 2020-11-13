Iowa COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Break Records; 19 More Deaths and 5,000+ New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 19 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 5,065 new cases have been reported. The state is also releasing more details about those who are hospitalized with coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 175,423. Over the last 24 hours, 10,974 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 106,491 are recovered. That means 1,134 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 16.3% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 22.5%.

These results stem from testing of 1,079,242 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,947 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 927 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 100 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 1,227 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a daily record high and an increase of 18 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 213 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 240 are in intensive care, which is another record high. One-hundred and seven of those patients are on ventilators.

The state is now providing more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. It includes age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

Statewide, there are 2,510 inpatient hospital beds available and 338 ICU beds available. There are also 845 ventilators available across the state.

Ninety-five of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. More than two-third of the state’s counties have rates that are above 20%. The top three counties are: Jones 48.6%, Page 42.8%, Wayne 37%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.