Interfaith Leaders Call for Gov. Reynolds to Implement Statewide Mask Mandate

IOWA — Multiple faith leaders in Iowa renewed their call Monday for Gov. Kim Reynolds to require masks in most public settings.

Iowa is one of 15 states nationally without a state mask mandate, according to AARP.

The governor last week issued a declaration for masks in larger gatherings. Those include more than 25 people indoors and more than 100 people outdoors.

Schools, religious services, and business gatherings aren’t included in the declaration.

During an Interfaith Alliance of Iowa virtual meeting Monday, faith leaders said they believe a statewide mask requirement for all gatherings could help protect more people as the virus infections have now reach unprecedented levels in Iowa.

“It’s with great urgency that we call on our governor, Governor Kim Reynolds, to take every action available to protect the health and safety of Iowans and to drastically reduce the positive cases of COVID-19 that is raging across our state and really across our nation,” said Connie Ryan, Executive Director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa.