‘India Variant’ of COVID-19 Detected in Jefferson County Residents

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A release from the IDPH says SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617, also referred to as the India variant, has been detected in an adult and older adult in Jefferson County. The cases were detected using sequencing by the State Hygienic Lab.

According to the IDPH, the India variant is not designated a “variant of concern,” because there isn’t current evidence it spreads more easily than the original virus or that it causes more severe disease.

The IDPH has reached out to the two people who tested positive for the India variant in order to help understand exposures and monitor the public’s health.

Two other variants of COVID-19 have been detected in Iowa, the Brazilian variant and the UK variant. Those variants have been labeled, “variants of concern.”

The IDPH recommends that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent any strain of the virus from spreading.

If you have not been vaccinated you can visit https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/ to get information on how to find a provider and make an appointment.