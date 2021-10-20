IDPH’s weekly update includes 100 additional COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is releasing its weekly snapshot of COVID-19 in Iowa and reporting 100 additional deaths from the virus.

Those deaths took place between mid-August and mid-October, according to the IDPH but the confirmation about them wasn’t released until Wednesday. According to the most recent numbers, 6,848 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus is down slightly from Monday but the number of patients in the ICU is up. There are 557 Iowans hospitalized with coronavirus and 142 of them are in intensive care.

The IDPH says that unvaccinated Iowans account for 77.2% of all of the patients hospitalized because of the coronavirus. That’s up a tenth of a percent from Monday’s numbers.

The statewide positive rate over the last 14 days for those tested has dropped to 8.3%.