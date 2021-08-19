IDPH updates weekly COVID-19 data, 5,697 new cases and 16 more deaths reported

IOWA – As the delta variant continues to spread, the state of Iowa is now averaging more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 each day.

According to the weekly update from the Iowa Department of Public Health released Wednesday, in the last week alone 5,697 Iowans tested positive, and 16 more Iowans died from the virus. That brings the number of Iowans who have died of COVID-19 to 6,226.

The seven-day positivity rate stands at 8%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 7.8%.

The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 was 396, with 99 of those patients in intensive care.

The latest information shows there are currently coronavirus outbreaks at two long-term care facilities, the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshall County and Marian Home in Webster County.

Data from the IDPH shows 1,575,728 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 48% of the state’s residents.