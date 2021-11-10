IDPH updates the number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health has issued its weekly update on the number of deaths in Iowa caused by COVID-19, along with new data on the spread of the virus.

According to the IDPH’s coronavirus dashboard as of Wednesday morning, there have been 97 additional deaths from the virus confirmed and reported since last week’s Wednesday update. The IDPH says those deaths happened between September 15 and November 5. The number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 7,166.

The dashboard also shows there have been 7,616 new positive cases over the last seven days and the positivity rate continues to increase. The 14-day positivity rate is 8.9% and has been increasing since the IDPH update on October 29, when it was at 8%.

There are currently 524 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is an increase of 43 from Monday’s IDPH dashboard update. Of those patients, 113 are being treated in the ICU.

Of the patients with COVID-19 in ICU, 85% of them are not fully vaccinated.

There are 29 long-term care facilities in Iowa that are currently reporting outbreaks of COVID-19. That’s an increase in one since Monday.