IDPH updates data on COVID-19 in the state, numbers show slight improvement

Coronavirus Impacting Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is releasing its first update of the week on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and it is again showing some incremental improvements.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are 521 Iowans hospitalized right now with COVID-19 and 128 of them are in the ICU. Those numbers are both down slightly from the last report on Friday.

The numbers continue a slow downward trend from our latest peak. It’s been two months since fewer than 500 Iowans were in the hospital with the virus.

The IDPH says 78% of those in the ICU with COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated. At the same time, just under 70% of Iowans have at least one dose of a vaccine.

The state is also reporting two more outbreaks at long-term care centers, bringing to the current total to 31.

More than 900 Iowans continue to test positive for the coronavirus every day.

