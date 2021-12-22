IDPH update includes additional COVID-19 deaths dating from August

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest release of information on COVID-19 in the state is showing 119 more deaths from the virus have been confirmed – some dating as far back as August.

The IDPH update Wednesday says the deaths happened between August 28 and December 16 but were only confirmed over the last seven days. That brings the number of Iowans who have died as a result of the coronavirus to 7,799.

There are currently 747 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Iowa with 158 of them in intensive care. The IDPH says 88% of those patients in the ICU have not been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Over the last seven days 9,472 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported. The 14-day positivity rate remains at 10.8%, which is the same number reported in Monday’s update.

Two additional long term care facilities have reported outbreaks of the virus since Monday, bringing the total to 20.