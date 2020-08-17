IDPH: Three More COVID-19 Deaths, 395 New Cases Diagnosed

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows three more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 395 new cases have been reported due to the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 52,616. Over the last 24 hours, 2,547 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 40,672 are recovered. That means 178 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.4%.

These results stem from testing of 561,221 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 978 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 522 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 31 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 283 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s up by 12 from the previous day. Eighty-five of those patients are in intensive care with 33 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,240 inpatient hospital beds available and 462 ICU beds available. There are also 773 ventilators available across the state.

According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalization numbers may fluctuate due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from last week’s derecho.

Four counties in Iowa now have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. Those counties are Clinton, Humboldt, Lucas, and Wright. Humboldt County’s average is 24% and Wright County’s is 19%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,918 people who tested positive out of the 44,360 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.