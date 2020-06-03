IDPH Reports More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, Number of Individuals Tested Declines Dramatically

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw four more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. It also shows only 166 individuals were tested in that same period of time.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 564 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 283 were residents of long term care facilities.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 56, bringing the total number of positive tests to 20,012.

There are 314 hospitalized patients with the virus.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 11,892 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 164,135 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 1,876 people who tested positive out of the 19,450 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.