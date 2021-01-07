IDPH Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths and 1,930 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show five more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 1,930 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 291,394.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,065 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,139 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 88 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 613 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of nine from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 97 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 119 are in intensive care and 52 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,740 inpatient hospital beds available and 368 ICU beds available. There are also 899 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 14.5%. That’s an increase from 14.1% the day before.

These results stem from testing of 1,380,573 individuals thus far.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 251,660 are recovered.

Fifty-two of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three counties are: Monroe 33.5%, Lucas 28%, Crawford 25%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

