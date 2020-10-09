IDPH: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Break Another Daily Record; 1,184 New Cases and 14 More Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit another daily record high. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are 461 patients hospitalized statewide. The state also reported 14 more deaths and 1,184 new cases Friday.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 97,041. Over the last 24 hours, 7,077 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 75,041 are recovered. That means 871 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 11.4% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 8.9%.

These results stem from testing of 848,968 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,433 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 731 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 56 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 461 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 14 from the previous day. Of those patients, 104 are in intensive care with 38 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,770 inpatient hospital beds available and 420 ICU beds available. There are also 780 ventilators available across the state.

Fourteen Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Lyon, Taylor, Sioux, Harrison, Fremont, Page, Carroll, Delaware Adams, Plymouth, Guthrie, Osceola, Emmet, and O’brien counties. Lyon County has 27.4% and Taylor County has 26%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.