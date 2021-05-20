IDPH: 5 Additional Deaths Reported from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show five more COVID-19 deaths have been reported and there are 233 new cases of the virus in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 370,154.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 6,018total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,350 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are two long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 — Risen Son Christian Village in Pottawattamie County and Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County.

A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 1,286,083 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 172,893 people have gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

There are 146 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 25 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 45 are in intensive care and 24 of them are on ventilators.

These results stem from 4,983,816 total completed tests.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 3.1%. The state’s seven-day-average positive rate is 3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state is providing resources at vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

The IDPH is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline is available 24/7 for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. You can call 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431 for assistance. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.