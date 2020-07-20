IDPH: 343 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows one more Iowan has died from COVID-19 and another 343 people have tested positive for the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 793 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 421 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 16 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 343, bringing the total number of positive tests to 38,907. The positivity rate is at 9.3%, compared to a 6.5% rate from the day before.

There are 221 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of seven from the previous day. Seventy-six of those patients are in intensive care with 30 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,500 inpatient hospital beds available and 498 ICU beds available. There are also 773 ventilators available across the state.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 27,950 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 419,267 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,606 people who tested positive out of the 37,265 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.