IDPH: 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, 381 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 641 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 336 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 35 outbreaks of the virus at Iowa long term care facilities.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 381, bringing the total number of positive tests to 23,166.

There are 225 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, that’s a drop of 17 from the previous day. Eighty-one of those patients are in intensive care with 47 of them on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 14,058 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 212,827 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,087 people who tested positive out of the 25,314 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.