IDPH: 24 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,906 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 24 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 1,906 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 230,902. Over the last 24 hours, 4,589 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 2,427 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,069 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 162 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 1,172 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s up 10 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 129 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is down 11 from the day before. Of the hospitalized patients, 235 are in intensive care. One-hundred and forty-four of those patients are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,290 inpatient hospital beds available and 383 ICU beds available. There are also 844 ventilators available across the state.

The state is now providing more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. It includes age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 17.1%.

These results stem from testing of 1,215,675 individuals thus far.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 137,433 are recovered.

Eighty-four of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three counties are: Lyon 29.2%, Humboldt 27.4%, Jones 26.7%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.