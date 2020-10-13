IDPH: 17 More COVID-19 Deaths, 580 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public health show 17 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 580 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 100,632. Over the last 24 hours, 3,307 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 78,057 are recovered. That means 1,557 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 9.3% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 11.6%.

These results stem from testing of 867,771 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,481 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 747 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 58 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 463 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 14 from the previous day. Of those patients, 114 are in intensive care with 44 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,050 inpatient hospital beds available and 399 ICU beds available. There are also 783 ventilators available across the state.

Sixteen Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Sioux, Taylor, Harrison, Lyon, Fremont, Carroll, Emmet, Plymouth, Delaware, Page, Crawford, Guthrie, O’brien, Montgomery, Decatur, and Woodbury counties. Sioux County has 24.3% and Taylor County has 21.9%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.