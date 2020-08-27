IDPH: 1,475 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 1,475 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday, but several of the tests have been backdated on the site to the date the individual actually took the test. For example, there are now 1,117 positive tests attributed to Aug. 24th, when the original number reported on Monday was 471 for new cases.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 59,368. Over the last 24 hours, 7,468 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 45,362 are recovered. That means 499 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.7%. That’s an increase from 9.5% the previous day.

These results stem from testing of 614,995 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,079 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 581 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 36 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 305 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s down eight from the previous day. Of those patients, 99 are in intensive care with 35 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,920 inpatient hospital beds available and 452 ICU beds available. There are also 810 ventilators available across the state.

According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalization numbers may fluctuate due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from Aug. 10th’s derecho.

Eight Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Carroll, Clinton, Howard, Johnson, Lee, Marion, Plymouth, and Sioux counties. Plymouth County has 22.1% and Howard County has 21.9%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 3,007 people who tested positive out of the 47,641 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.