IDPH: 100,000+ Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19; 4 More Deaths and 432 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 100,000 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. IDPH also reported four more deaths and 432 new cases Monday.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 100,052. Over the last 24 hours, 2,607 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 76,500 are recovered. That means 246 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 11.6% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 9.4%.

These results stem from testing of 864,464 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,464 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 739 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 54 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 449 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 11 from the previous day. Of those patients, 109 are in intensive care with 39 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,100 inpatient hospital beds available and 414 ICU beds available. There are also 772 ventilators available across the state.

Seventeen Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Taylor, Lyon, Sioux, Harrison, Page, Carroll, Fremont, Guthrie, Emmet, Plymouth, Delaware, Osceola, Decatur, O’brien, Monroe, Woodbury, Crawford counties. Taylor County has 26.2% and Lyon County has 25.8%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.