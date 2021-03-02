Hy-Vee Helping Polk County Health by Providing Some Moderna COVID-19 Second Dose Vaccinations

DES MOINES, Iowa – People who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through the Polk County Health Department are getting a little extra help from Hy-Vee to make sure they get their second dose.

The Polk County Health Department says Hy-Vee has stepped up to offer a portion of its federal allocation of the Moderna vaccine to help the department’s clients get fully vaccinated.

“We are so thankful for this and we estimate that everyone who received their first dose at the Health Department will receive their second does by March 15, 2021.”

The vaccinations from this partnership started March 1st.

If you are one of the people who was vaccinated with the first dose through the Polk County Health Department but have been unable to get a second appointment, you’ll be e-mailed directly about setting up an appointment at a Hy-Vee location. Do not reach out to Hy-Vee.