Hy-Vee Begins Offering Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Testing

IOWA — Hy-Vee will begin offering rapid COVID-19 antigen testing Thursday.

Forty-seven Hy-Vee pharmacies in the Midwest will offer the drive-thru testing and that includes 19 locations in Iowa. Testing at some locations begins Thursday and will be rolled out at others over the next two weeks.

Metro locations include:

East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Based on CDC guidelines, Hy-Vee is limiting testing to only those who are symptomatic or who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

You must register in advance and patients will receive test results in as little as one to two hours. The price for testing varies by location and credit and debit are the only payment options at this time.

For more information on the testing to view a list of all the testing locations visit Hy-Vee’s website.