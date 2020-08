Iowa's hospital beds are not full, but they are filling up faster than they had been earlier this summer. Over the past month, more than twice as many Iowans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Iowa is approaching 900 deaths attributed to the virus, which is many times more than deaths associated to other viruses in the past. Despite this, there are some Iowans who claim media coverage of the virus is overhyped and the risk of the virus is overblown. Some still doubt COVID-19 is any more dangerous than the flu that comes around every year.