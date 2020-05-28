Hotel Pattee is Giving $20,000 in Scholarships to Perry High School Graduates

PERRY, Iowa — The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one local hotel has still found a way to help the community.

Tom and Vicki Maxwell, owners of the Hotel Pattee in Perry, said they noticed what a weird year it’s been for 2020 graduates. So they decided to offer $20,000 in scholarships to Perry High School seniors.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must fill out a brief application, detailing their extracurricular activities and explain what they would do if they had the opportunity to give back to their community.

Co-owner, Tom Maxwell, said they’re hoping including this in the application will encourage students to pay it forward when they get the chance.

“Instead of doing an essay we just wanted to see how they would take that money and use it for themselves. But then, hopefully down the road they would be able to do a program similar,” Maxwell said.

Perry Community School District has formed a committee that will award 20 PHS graduates with $1,000 each by the end of the summer.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, over 26,000 hotel employees have lost their jobs in Iowa and hotels have lost more than $25 billion in room revenue nationwide.

The owners of the Pattee said this has been an incredibly hard season for their boutique hotel but as entrepreneurs, with a few more businesses in Illinois, they’ve managed to stay afloat and wish to pay it forward to others affected by COVID-19.

“Hopefully they can just continue to excel and do good things and we just thought it was our opportunity to do something about it,” Maxwell said.

The deadline to apply for this scholarship is July 9th. The Maxwells are hoping to have a reception with the recipients and their parents on August 9th at Hotel Pattee.

Hotel Pattee will reopen on Monday, June 1st.