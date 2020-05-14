Gov. Reynolds Says TestIowa Results Validated for COVID-19 Testing

JOHNSTON, Iowa — During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Thursday morning COVID-19 news conference, she confirmed TestIowa results have been validated by the Iowa Hygienic Lab.

The TestIowa initiative began 23 days ago and the validated results have shown a 95% accuracy on positive tests and 99.7% accuracy on negative tests.

Gov. Reynolds said more than 400,000 assessments have been done on the website and those assessments led to more than 4,300 tests. Of those tests, around, 4,000 people have received their test results.

The governor addressed some of the complaints the state has received about the TestIowa process and the wait for results and offered an apology — saying now that the validation is complete the process will become smoother.

She said a call center for TestIowa results will be established within the next few days to help Iowans who have struggled with the assessment website and receiving their results.

TestIowa is able to process, according to the governor, 3,000 tests a day. The State Hygienic Lab can handle an additional 2,000 tests daily.

The testing initiative is a partnership with NomiHealth, which is also providing testing in Utah and Nebraska.

Gov. Reynolds also spoke about the outbreaks of COVID-19 in Iowa’s long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 35 long term care centers. Of the 318 Iowa deaths attributed to coronavirus in Iowa, 180 of those deaths occurred in residents of long term care facilities.