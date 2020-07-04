Goodguys Hotrods Biggest Des Moines Summer Event

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals car show has returned to Des Moines for its 29th event.

The Goodguys, based in the Bay Area of San Francisco, does around 18 to 20 shows per year. Due to COVID-19, this is their first show of the year in Des Moines.

“Goodguys we’re all about cool cars, cool people and good times. We’re here at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the 29th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF,” said Stephanie Schoennagel, spokesperson for the event. “We’re just all about hot rods, cool cars, muscle cars. Anything you want, you’ll see it here.”

The event features customized cars from years past. Often they draw around 3,500 cars from all over the Midwest, including Kansas City and Minneapolis.

This year there is concern over safety due to the coronavirus.

“We made sure that we have implemented extra hand washing stations,” said Schoennagel. “We’re really asking people to make sure that they’re using those masks. They are not required outdoors, but for indoor activities, they are mandatory.”

Due to the pandemic, Goodguys is still awaiting approval to hold some of its shows. One event was moved from Ohio to Des Moines due to the uncertain status of that event.

“That’s a Street Rod and Street Machine of the Year competition going on behind us,” said Schoennagel. “That will be picked on Saturday right before the fireworks going off.”

The competition draws some cars which have had much work done.

“It’s a ’69 Camaro we built at our shop in Vicksburg, Michigan,” said Josh Prihoda, who worked on the car. “Floorboard frame rails, wheels have been raised, the corners have been stretched.”

A customer from Dallas is spending around a half million to make over this car.

The Goodguys show wraps up Sunday.