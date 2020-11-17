Flix Brewhouse Shutting Down Again Because of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Although Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest COVID-19 restrictions have not closed movie theaters in Iowa, a Des Moines metro theater is taking that step on its own.

Monday, Flix Brewhouse at Merle Hay Mall closed its doors. The website dine-in theater says that this is due to ongoing issues with COVID-19, government regulations, and lack of compelling film content.

The theater says it is not open in any capacity, including for to-go orders, until further notice.

The statement concluded with, “We hope some day to see you all again at the movies. Cheers.”

This is a decision many Flix Brewhouse locations across the country have made. Some also cite the lack of stimulus relief money as a factor.