First in Iowa COVID Antibody Tests in Adel

ADEL, Iowa — Recently Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel became the first pharmacy in Iowa to offer antibody testing in connection with COVID19.

“Antibody testing is not diagnostic, and that’s a big misconception, antibody testing is to test to see if someone has had COVID, or been exposed to COVID,” said Leslie Herron, Sumpter Pharmacy Owner. “So what that means is an immune response, we start building antibodies, the same when we get a flu shot, because we’ve be introduced to a little bit of the virus.”

So after the test was approved, Sumpter filed the necessary paper work to get approval to do the testing. People have reasons for wanting to get the test.

“They are curious or they’re hopeful but they have immunity so the first step and having immunity is actually having antibodies“ said Herron. “The other motivation for people is that their potential plasma donors if they’re positive there’s been a lot of talk and lotta studies about how we can introduce plasma into a sick patient that’ll introduce antibodies and that will fight off the virus potential treatment or cure.”

The test is pretty simple.

“It is a fingerstick, a prick your finger like a diabetic testing their blood sugar and the couple drops of blood we put it in a well on a stick,” said Herron. “It looks like a pregnancy test couple drops of buffer and wait 10 minutes and depending on what shows for the results I can tail if you’re positive or negative.”

The test can run $95 to $120 and those treated get paperwork to submit to insurance, though it’s new to insurance companies.

If you would like to know more contact Sumpter Pharmacy here.