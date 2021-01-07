‘Financial Collapse’ Fears Still Very Real for Many Iowa Households as Pandemic Continues to Limit Earnings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans have been working from home for months. But for a lot of others, if they don’t show up in person they don’t get paid.

“There are a lot of essential workers out there, living paycheck to paycheck, who depend on getting out of their house and going to work.”

People like Jen Durham. She’s worked in service jobs since she was a teenager. Now she owns her own cleaning company but says business has slowed down a lot because of the pandemic.

A new study by United Ways of Iowa and researchers at the University of Northern Iowa sheds light on the financial impact of Covid-19. “The primary source of household income being unemployment went from one percent before the pandemic, to eleven percent now,” explains United Way Executive Director Deann Cook. “These are folks that have been steadily employed. They’ve never had to access food or utility or rent assistance. Prior to the pandemic, they were self-sufficient.”

The need is obvious at Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines. The number of clients at the food pantry is up by twenty to thirty percent. “A lot of our clients have been laid off or they have less hours,” says Alison Henner, “and so there’s that question about whether they’re going to be able to go home and cook a full meal.”

More than 200,000 Iowans say lack of childcare because of the pandemic is making it impossible for them to work, or greatly reducing the number of hours they’re able to work. “So the need is still there and it’s still very great,” Henner explains, “people are still experiencing food insecurity in Iowa and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon.”

People who responded to the study say they used their stimulus check to cover household expenses like food, housing and utilities but it wasn’t enough to cover even one full month of expenses. “After we’ve bought groceries, paid the bills, put gas in the car we’re not a whole lot better off,” shrugs Durham as she hustles to clean another house.

Cook, with United Way says, “We have a lot of Iowa households that are less than four weeks away from financial collapse. It’s happened for some, will happen for others so it’s an urgent problem we need to address.”

Another issue hitting non-profits hard is losing a huge portion of the volunteer base because of Covid. If you’re interested in helping fill the need or you need help – visit: https://www.bidwellriverside.org/