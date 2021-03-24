Federal Funding Coming Soon for COVID-19 Funeral Expenses

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – When disaster strikes, federal funding typically follows. The pandemic is no exception.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, will soon be providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses.

Even though funeral homes were limited in what they could provide during the pandemic, services still took place and costs added up. This assistance aims to ease some of the financial stress and burden.

“In many cases, most families weren’t planning for these funerals, a lot of them were surprises,” Suzanne Gebel, executive director of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association, said. “Therefore they need the financial assistance to be able to pay for a funeral to honor their loved one in the appropriate manner, especially since it was a surprise.”

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, more than 5,600 people have died from COVID-19 in Iowa. The loved ones of those people may be eligible to receive reimbursements.

FEMA is still finalizing the guidelines and regulations of the program. Here’s what we know so far about eligibility:

The death must have occurred in the United States.

The death certificate must indicate COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or “qualified alien” which FEMA considers green card holders, asylees, and refugees.

This assistance will be for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

According to its website, FEMA will begin to implement the funeral assistance in April.

Gebel said when they learn more information, local funeral directors will be able to help families apply for this assistance.

“There was a time when we could only have 10 people present at any kind of ceremony or farewell,” Gebel said. “Funeral directors aren’t used to saying no, but they had to at that time to families. And this is another way that they can help them and they can say yes.”

The Iowa Funeral Directors Association hopes to learn more about the finalized guidelines and regulations in the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to gather documents so they’re ready to apply when the time comes.