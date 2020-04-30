Faces of COVID-19: John DeMarco

More than a 100 Iowans have died from COVID-19. And each one of those numbers represents a family member, a friend, or an important member of the community. We are telling their stories through the memories of their loved ones.

This is John DeMarco, a former football coach at Regina High School and a prominent member of the Iowa City community. This is his story.

If you would like us to highlight a loved one who has lost their fight with COVID-19, e-mail Sonya Heitshusen at sonya.heitshusen@who13.com.