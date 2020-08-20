Dr. Pedati Discusses Iowa’s Coronavirus Test Reporting ‘Glitch’ and Other Data Discrepancies

DES MOINES, Iowa – Concerns about backdating of positive coronavirus tests in Iowa, due to a glitch with Iowa Department of Public Health’s software, have many Iowans wondering if the information being provided to the public about testing is accurate.

WHO 13’s Dan Winters spoke with Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state’s Medical Director and Epidemiologist, about how the glitch has been fixed and how the department is dealing with the discrepancy in numbers — after news of an underreporting of negative tests from a Webster County clinic was also brought to light.

Watch the entire interview below: