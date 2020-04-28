Downtown Farmers’ Market Moving to ‘Virtual Market Meet-Ups’

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Downtown Farmers’ Market is charting a new path during the coronavirus pandemic and will be conducting virtual “market meet-ups” to help central Iowans get their farmers’ market fix.

The Market will present live, one-hour programs on its Facebook page for the next three Saturdays, starting May 2nd. The Market Meet-Up starts at 8:00 a.m.

The goal of the meet-up is to connect people with vendors and show them how they can buy the products that would normally be available at the market.

The program, which is being produced in partnership with DSM TV, will feature vendor products, cooking demos and recipes, as well as live musicians and entertainment.

“In this era of physical distancing, public safety and support for our vendors and shoppers are of the utmost importance,” said Kelly Foss, Director of the Downtown Farmers’ Market. “This is a fun opportunity to get together virtually and celebrate some of our favorite elements of the Downtown Farmers’ Market, so I encourage you to make your breakfast, prepare a cup of coffee and join us to learn how you can shop from local Market vendors.”

Evaluations on the future of the Downtown Farmers’ Market will be made taking into consideration health guidelines locally as well as federally.