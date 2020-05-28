Des Moines School District Facing Criticism Over Distance Learning Struggles

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sara Albright is getting back to her roots. She spent ten years teaching middle and high school. Now her dining room has become a classroom for sons Leo, Sam and Elliot. It’s not ideal, but Albright says they’re making it work.

“Every week you can look up your students’ grade level and get a daily lesson. Teachers are making themselves available all the time and my kids love to meet with their teachers and classmates through Microsoft Teams.”

She says the Des Moines Public School District has risen to the challenge during the coronavirus pandemic, while other parents say the opposite is true.

Patrick Dix has twins who should be celebrating graduating from fifth grade. Instead he says they’ve been robbed of the education kids in other districts are getting. “Every kid has a computer, every morning they have classroom meetings via video chat, every day they have time with their teacher, and they have a full schedule of classes where there are academic expectations at the end of every day,” he says, “I’m left wondering as a parent, why aren’t we doing those things?”

A Des Moines teacher wasn’t comfortable going on camera but says she also feels like the district should be doing more. “We took a while to get on board,” she says, “if we knew we were closing after spring break we should’ve started providing something to kids.”

She also says she feels like her hands are tied when it comes to helping parents and kids who reach out to her for help.

Superintendent of schools, Dr. Thomas Ahart says his hands are tied because of Iowa law. “Because of the way Iowa decided to close the schools and the guidance from the state largely centered on equity,” he explains, “so unless we could ensure that we were providing the same things for every student we could not engage in new learning.”

Dr. Ann Lebo is the head of the State Department of Education. She says her focus has been asking local leaders to decide what’s best for their students and to tell the department what it can do to support them. Her first day on the job was April 13th, just days before schools were ordered to close. “This isn’t a snow day. This isn’t summer break. This is a response to a disaster that has affected us in ways that shows schools are the heart of everything when we’re dealing with children.”

Dr. Lebo and Dr. Ahart agree that one of the biggest barriers in the Des Moines district – and in rural areas – is the technology gap. DMPS has distributed more than 20,000 laptops to students and connected about 5,000 families to the internet.

“People find it hard to believe that we have this many people without internet access in the home but it’s true,” says Ahart. And he and Lebo say it’s time for the state to view that access as a necessary utility.

“As a state we can’t afford to have another stretch of time like this, where students are not in school. There isn’t a way to effectively close the gap that was created.”

School districts have until July 1 to submit their “Return to Learn” plans to the Department of Education.